Theatre 13 English Pantomine, KulturDonnerstag Erlangen

Erlangen : Kulturforum Logenhaus |

In Theatre 13‘s 2018 pantomime, the cast will be presenting a combination of two fairytales: „The emperor‘s new clothes“ and a transformed version of „The 12 dancing princesses“.

As always in their shows, there will be a lot of extra visiting characters and fun and joy for the whole family. All of our actors are either native speakers or people who love the English language (or both!). They will have their very own music for the panto and, of course, a wordlist for the audience, as always.



Datum: Do., 29.11.2018

Beginn: 20.00 Uhr, Einlass 19.00 Uhr, Getränke und Snacks sind vor Ort erhältlich.

Ort: Kulturforum Logenhaus, Universitätsstr. 25, 91054 Erlangen

Kosten: 11,- € für Erwachsene, 8,- € für Kinder bis 12 Jahre (Vorverkauf hier über eveeno.com)

14,- € für Erwachsene (an der Abendkasse wenn es dann noch Karten gibt).

Mehr Info: theatre13.de

Veranstalter: Kulturverein Erlangen e. V., Universitätsstr. 25, 91054 Erlangen in Kooperation mit den Künstlern